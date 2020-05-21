Two in hospital after car crashes into house

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after an SUV crashed into a residential property on Victoria Rd in St Kilda this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said there were three people in the car - two of them required medical attention and were taken to hospital.

It was earlier reported that there were no serious injuries.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Peter McIntosh

There was significant damage to the wall of the building, but no-one inside was injured.

The incident happened near the intersection with Moreau St, about 2.25pm.

She said traffic diversions were in place while emergency services cleared the area.