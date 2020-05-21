Thursday, 21 May 2020

Updated 4.00 pm

Two in hospital after car crashes into house

    By Daisy Hudson and John Lewis
    Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after an SUV crashed into a residential property on Victoria Rd in St Kilda this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said there were three people in the car - two of them required medical attention and were taken to hospital. 

    It was earlier reported that there were no serious injuries.

    Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    There was significant damage to the wall of the building, but no-one inside was injured.

    The incident happened near the intersection with Moreau St, about 2.25pm.

    She said traffic diversions were in place while emergency services cleared the area.

     

