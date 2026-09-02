Two people were taken to hospital from a two-vehicle crash which sent a ute careening off the road just south of Dunedin Airport.

Hato Hone St John responded at 8.13am with two ambulances and one operations manager on Thursday morning, a spokesman said.

"Two patients were assessed at the scene, with both transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition,” the spokesman said.

A ute with a dented side could be seen in a paddock beside the road.

Police said the road was not closed because of the crash.

- Allied Media