Two hurt in crash on SH1 south of Dunedin

Two people were injured in a three-car crash on State Highway 1, south of East Taieri today.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 9.30am where three cars had collided in a nose-to-tale incident, between Riccarton Rd and Gladfield Rd.

The northbound lane is blocked and traffic management is in place.

Traffic is being diverted down Riccarton Rd East.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and Mosgiel were at the scene.

Upon arrival they discovered one patient stuck in their car and used rescue equipment to extract them.

The process was done quickly and within about 15 minutes drivers of both vehicles were in the care of St John.

St John said two ambulances responded to the scene. Two patients were treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.