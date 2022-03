Emergency services at the scene in Wingatui today. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after an incident at Mosgiel.

St John said the incident involved an animal, which the Otago Daily Times understands to be a horse.

Two patients - one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition - were taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital, St John confirmed.

Emergency services gathered at Gladstone Rd North, Wingatui, from about 1.30pm.