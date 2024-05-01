Two injured in Meridian carpark crash

Emergency services outside the Meridian carpark today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A vehicle crashed inside the Meridian Mall carpark today, prompting a police call out.

A police spokesman said officers responded to the single vehicle crash in Filleul St at 12.30pm.

Two people received moderate injuries and were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The crash occurred within the carpark complex so no roads were closed.

A video posted to social media showed one vehicle had significant damage to the front bumper.