Two Otago Lotto players win second division

Sixteen Lotto players, including two from Otago, won $13,860 each in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning second division tickets in Otago were sold at FreshChoice Roslyn and on MyLotto.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion with $6 million in extra prizes to be won has also started.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs with all Triple Dip tickets bought before 7.30pm on Saturday, December 28, going into the draw to win.

Tonight's other second division winners were from: