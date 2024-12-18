Two Otago Lotto players win second division

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sixteen Lotto players, including two from Otago, won $13,860 each in Wednesday night's draw.
The winning second division tickets in Otago were sold at FreshChoice Roslyn and on MyLotto.
Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion with $6 million in extra prizes to be won has also started.
There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs with all Triple Dip tickets bought before 7.30pm on Saturday, December 28, going into the draw to win.
Tonight's other second division winners were from: