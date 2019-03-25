Two taken to hospital after car hits pedestrian

Two people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital tonight with minor-to-moderate injuries after a car hit a pedestrian on Kaikorai Valley Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 8.05pm, between Coleridge St and Mellor St.

The driver of the car was temporarily trapped in the vehicle and part of Kaikorai Valley Rd was closed off and detours in place while the driver was freed.

It was not known if the pedestrian was on the road or the footpath at the time of the accident.

Police were investigating, she said.