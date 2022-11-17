'Unsophisticated' shoplifter hits Dunedin stores

A recidivist shoplifter has been making the rounds in Dunedin for the past few days, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were actively seeking a woman well-known by police here and in Canterbury for her dishonesty offending.

She was reported for committing a variety of shoplifting offences across the city yesterday.

Const Turner said the offending was "unsophisticated".

He said the alleged shoplifter was aware retailers used high-quality CCTV cameras these days and yet she made no effort to conceal her identity.

"She has been in Dunedin and hit a number of retailers," he said.

"We know who she is and we are following active lines of inquiry. It won’t be unsolved."

The woman's photograph was posted to social media yesterday. Photo: Meila McCartney

The woman's photograph was posted to social media yesterday after she allegedly stole about $1000 worth of North Face clothing from a central city business.

She was later seen at the Mailer St Countdown in Mornington being confronted by staff over further offending.

