Urgent warning over fake MDMA in Dunedin

Photo: Know Your Stuff NZ

Drug testers have issued an urgent warning over fake MDMA circulating in Dunedin.

Know Your Stuff NZ posted that several samples the user thought was MDMA had come back as the stimulant known colloquially as bath salts.

"This is presumed to be N-Butylpentylone. There are many unknowns with this substance, with no research into the safety or use of this on humans," it said.

Know Your Stuff advised that anyone who had not checked their MDMA should refrain from using until after checking.