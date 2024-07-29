Vehicles towed after crash at intersection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A busy Dunedin intersection was partially blocked after a crash this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rattray St and York Pl at 3.20pm.
One person received minor injuries and was assessed by Hato Hone St John staff.
The road was partially blocked until the vehicles were both towed and the road cleared of debris, the spokeswoman said.