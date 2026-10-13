SUBSCRIBERDunedin‘Very big win’: Wellington arts festival comes exclusively to DunedinPerformers and crew involved in the inaugural TAHI Ōtepoti at the New Atheneum Theatre are (back, from left) Sally Richards, Nicola Brown, Abel Reveret, Moira Fortin, Richard Huber, (front, from left) Milla Swanson-Dobbs, Boots the dog, Ella Court, Ellie Swann and Hannah Molloy. Photo: Linda RobertsonTim ScottReporterTuesday, October 13, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO