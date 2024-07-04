'Very lucky' escape from submerged ute

A young driver had a lucky escape from "a fully submerged" ute which ended upside down in a Dunedin waterway in icy conditions this morning.

The car skidded on Kaikorai Valley Road near Burnside and landed in Kaikorai Stream around 8.10am

FENZ Senior Station Office Ant O’Neill said the ute was "fully submerged" in the stream.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"The young driver was very lucky to escape."

He urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.

"And also if you see emergency vehicles at an incident slow down and take care going through the scene.

We’ve had multiple cars come though the scene today and they’ve nearly hit our fire truck and other responding vehicles."

Vehicles were also coming to grief in the slippery conditions elsewhere in the city.

In Glen Road a van was damaged after sliding on ice and slamming into a pole.