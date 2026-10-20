Veteran Radio Dunedin broadcaster Lyndsay Rackley has died.

The 82-year-old host has worked at the station since 1961, when he was just 17 years old.

Radio Dunedin is the oldest station in New Zealand and predates the BBC by five weeks.

In a post on Facebook, Radio Dunedin credited Rackley with helping turn the station into a successful commercial operation.

"In our eyes, a true legend of radio," it said.

"Rest in peace Lyndsay, you will be missed by both colleagues (past and present), and many listeners to whom you were their friend."

Rackley was interviewed by RNZ's Eyewitness for a 2021 profile of Radio Dunedin.

"My wife often says, 'you're married to the radio'. But I told her I was in radio long before I met her," he told RNZ at the time.