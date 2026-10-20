Support for National has surged in the latest political poll, with the party up four points to 32 percent.

The 1News-Verian poll has the gap between National and Labour widening, with Labour sliding one point to 27 percent.

Opportunity is on seven percent, down one.

The Greens are up one to 16 percent - returning to their record result from two polls ago.

ACT is up one to 11 percent, New Zealand First has dropped two to eight percent, and Te Pāti Māori is up a fraction to 0.7 percent.

On these results, the right bloc would have the numbers to form a government if they included Opportunity (which National leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out).

National would have 38 seats, ACT 13 and New Zealand First nine - making 60 seats, one short of a majority in a 120-seat Parliament. Add in Opportunity's eight, and it could govern.

However the left can only reach 60, made up of Labour's 32 seats, the Greens' 19, Te Pāti Māori's one, plus Opportunity's eight.

This scenario assumes Te Pāti Māori holds just one electorate.

An overhang on either side could add extra seats in Parliament and alter the results.

On the preferred Prime Minister rankings, Luxon's support is unchanged at 20 percent, while Hipkins is down three points to 17 percent.

It comes as the pair prepare for tonight's Stuff leaders' debate at 7.30pm.