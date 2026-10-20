One of National's campaign ads promises a brighter future for New Zealand - but the reality on the ground is a little less colourful.

The social media video shows a giant mural being painted in Kumeu, west of Auckland, as a voiceover celebrates the government's progress on crime, education and the economy.

"Together, we're building the future for all New Zealanders," the narrator declares, but while the finished mural makes for an impressive backdrop, the surrounding site tells a different story.

Photos of the location - provided to RNZ - show a scruffy gravel lot, overgrown weeds, temporary fencing and scattered rubbish.

The real location of the mural in a scruffy gravel lot in Kumeu, west of Auckland. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

A local told RNZ the ad had given him "a patriotic shiver", but he was disappointed to discover the location was still a "wasteland".

RNZ has approached National for comment and is awaiting a response.

A Labour party spokesperson said: "Classic, National needing to stage something to get their message across because they can't actually deliver anything."