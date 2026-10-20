The damaged Ferris wheel. Photo: Greymouth Star

A teenager has had nightmares since watching her friend fall 12m from a Ferris wheel at a West Coast agricultural show after a seat broke.

She was one of the three girls injured and left in shock by the incident at West Coast Agfest which is being investigated by Worksafe.

Two passengers fell out, one landing on top of another girl about 12m below.

The teenager, who did not want to give her name, said she and her friend, both aged 15, were sitting in the carriage when her friend grabbed the side bar or grate ‘‘and then it just broke off really easily’’.

‘‘We were at the top and it [the broken piece] hooked on to another piece of metal.

‘‘We thought it would break off, but the whole cart started tipping forward and we were nearly upside down.

‘‘My friend fell out — I saw her fall, I’m not sure how she landed.

‘‘Then I fell and don’t remember how I fell or landed.

‘‘I’m not sure what happened to that other girl [who was struck on the ground].’’

The Ferris wheel was being operated by Sturgeons Entertainment at the Greymouth aerodrome outdoor arena.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood was at the venue late on Saturday afternoon when a support strut on a carriage broke.

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said the broken strut hit one of the supporting columns, causing the seat to tip forward.

The operation was immediately shut down by police and WorkSafe was notified.

‘‘The operator said he had been operating 40 years and never seen that,’’ Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

The girls were all checked over at Te Nīkau Hospital, including an ultrasound to check for possible internal damage, before being released home.

‘‘I’ve got a scratch on my stomach that goes like an ‘L’ shape ... I hit my head and I have a bruise on my leg,” the teenager said.

She had also had nightmares about the incident.

While she had been able to return to school, her friend was off with a sprained foot and was on crutches.

‘‘The operators basically said we jumped [out] and that we were rocking it and that’s how it happened.

‘‘I want to make it known we did not jump and we were not rocking.

‘‘The cart broke easily — it was not our fault.’’

A Sturgeons Amusements spokesperson told the Greymouth Star that as he had not been present he did not know much about the incident and could not comment.

WorkSafe has also been approached for comment. — Greymouth Star