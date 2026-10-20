A Gore landmark that has stood over the town for nearly 80 years has now been fully removed, marking the end of an era for the town’s water infrastructure.

The Hilbre Avenue water tower, which had stood since 1948, was demolished as part of Gore District Council’s upgrading of Gore’s water supply network.

The demolition follows the removal of the former treatment building, reservoir and contaminated materials from the site, completing a major stage of the Hilbre Ave redevelopment project.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell said in a statement the tower had been a familiar feature of the town for generations.

“While it is the end of an iconic structure, it is also an important step in delivering a safer, more resilient and modern water supply network for our community.”

Demolition of the Hilbre Ave water tower, which has stood for nearly 80 years, was completed this month. PHOTO: FILES

Council structural asset engineer Terry Trotter said considerable planning had gone into the project because of the age and condition of the structures.

“The tower had reached the end of its useful life and its removal is an important milestone for the wider water infrastructure programme,” Mr Trotter said.

The demolished concrete will be crushed on site and used for foundation works of the new reservoir. — Allied Media