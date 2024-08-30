Violence flares in bus hub dust-up

The fight happened at the Dunedin bus hub. Photo: ODT Files

A family feud went public when an uncle allegedly assaulted his nephew in the Dunedin bus hub.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the fight broke out around 12.40pm yesterday.

A 32-year-old man had been walking in the area when his uncle, a 53-year-old man, spotted him.

The two relatives became embroiled in an argument that turned to pushing and shoving.

The altercation escalated and the uncle allegedly kneed and punched his nephew in the head.

Police arrested the uncle and charged him with assault.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

