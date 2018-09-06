Vodka, chainsaw stolen in Dunedin burglaries

Vodka, a chainsaw and a farmer's trough were among the eclectic array of items reported stolen to Dunedin police this week.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Woodside Rd farmer noticed a large concrete trough had gone missing from his paddock.

Out on the peninsula, a Stihl MS390 chainsaw was burgled from a Harington Point Rd garage between August 19 and 28, Snr Sgt Thomson said.

Back in town between Monday and Wednesday this week, a burglar helped themselves to food, vodka and makeup which were taken from a George St home.

