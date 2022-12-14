Wakari hospital patient flees in staff member's car

A Wakari Hospital patient took off in a support worker's car and evaded police before being stopped on the outskirts of Dunedin.

Officers were called to the hospital about 5pm yesterday after the 25-year-old patient stole the car keys and vehicle of a support worker.

Police received several complaints about the man’s driving and he attempted to evade police as he took the vehicle between Waitati and Port Chalmers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was eventually located and blocked in in Ravensbourne Rd where he was arrested.

The man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police would be opposing bail, Snr Sgt Bond said.

