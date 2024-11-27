Warmth and wind on way for Dunedin

Dunedin looks set for a blast of heat and a blast of wind on Thursday as northwesterlies ramp up in the South.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Otago, Southland, Stewart Island and parts of Fiordland, from 8am to 11pm tomorrow, and said northwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places

The forecaster said a ridge of high pressure was going to lift temperatures over the whole country, and predicted Dunedin would get to 27degC before a southwesterly change cooled things down in the afternoon.

"About Dunedin and the coastal Clutha District, a change to southwesterlies during the afternoon may approach severe gale," MetService said.

There is also a heavy rain watch in place for Fiordland, from 11am to 6pm tomorrow.

- APL