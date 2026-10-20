The bones of the new Dunedin hospital are slowly but surely taking shape as this three month timelapse shows.

The video covers the period since the first vertical structural steel for the inpatient building was installed.

It shows the steel framing steadily expanding on the central Dunedin site as workers and machinery move around the site.

About 550 large truckloads of steel, totalling about 11,000 tonnes, will be transported to the site by road and sea freight as construction progresses.

At 72,000sq m, the inpatient building is the largest component of the hospital project.

The neighbouring outpatient building has been completed.

- Allied Media