Week-long celebration of diversity

Dunedin Multi Ethnic Council representatives (from left) secretary Andrew Rudolf, youth rep and university student Haieata Watson, vice-president Dr Luxmanan Selvanesan and president Paul Gourlie. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin's cultural diversity, in all its colours and forms, will be celebrated during Dunedin Race Relations Week.

Highlighting the city's 90 ethnicities and 120 languages, the programme of community events, public talks, music, and more, is co-ordinated by Dunedin Multi Ethnic Council (DMEC), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

It began on Saturday and runs until March 25.

DMEC president Paul Gourlie said the week was a great way to build stronger relationships between the city's varied ethnic groups.

"Events such as this can help make Dunedin an even more resilient city - a place where we have a multi-ethnic, interfaith community, with an inclusive culture which reflects the Kiwi spirit,'' Mr Gourlie said.

A small team had started organising the week 18 months ago, and was grateful for the support of Dunedin City Council, museums, libraries, and businesses, he said.

Dunedin Race Relations Week will be be launched with a community engagement powhiri at Araiteuru Marae on Saturday from 10.30am, welcoming people of all ethnicities, cultures, and countries.

"Visiting a marae is something that unites us as New Zealanders, so this will give newcomers the chance to have that amazing cultural experience,'' Mr Gourlie said.

UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination/Race Relations Day on Thursday, March 21, will be the centrepiece of the week.

It will be marked with the Inaugural Dunedin Race Relations Week Forum, featuring inspiring stories from the first to the most recent migrants to New Zealand, a ceremony at the Peace Pole in the Museum Reserve, an OUSA forum on the importance of humanities subjects for fostering understanding, and a planting at Musselburgh School Community Garden.

Other highlights of the week include a "Cultural Walk'' in traditional costumes by Koru International Playgroup children on Tuesday, March 19, and a night market with music, food and entertainment in the Octagon on March 23.

The week will conclude on March 25, with a DMEC and English Language Partners community picnic at Woodhaugh Gardens and a closing ceremony at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

