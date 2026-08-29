Another bout of wind, rain and snow is set to hit the South as MetService issues strong wind watches and road snowfall warnings for Otago and Southland.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, extending north to Waikouaiti and Middlemarch.

The watch runs for 27 hours from 9am Sunday to noon on Monday.

Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed areas, gusting to 100kmh.

Those strong winds will bring some heavy, squally showers with hail throughout the afternoon and evening.

For inland areas, road snowfall warnings have been issued for Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd and Arthur’s Pass in Canterbury.

Snow is expected to fall above 800m Sunday afternoon, lowering to about 400m by Monday evening.

Spring is set to arrive just in time for the start of September though, with temperatures rising to 18degC by midweek.