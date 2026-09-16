CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

September 19: Dunedin Symphony Orchestra 60th Gala, conducted by James Judd with soloists Michael Houstoun (piano) and Jonathan Lemalu (bass), performing works by Jack Speirs, Smetana, Mozart, Shostakovich and Stravinsky, 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

September 23: Grants Braes School presents “Artemis II: A Journey Through Time”, all-ages show featuring history, music and adventure, 6.30pm, Regent Theatre.

September 24: Abbotsford School presents “An Amazing Race”, all-ages show featuring adventures across the globe, 7pm, Regent Theatre.

September 24-25: Otago University music programme centenary celebrations, workshops, panel discussions, and classical and contemporary music concerts, on campus.

September 27: Dunedin City Wind Orchestra presents “Animals in the Attic”, including premiere of new work by Dunedin composer Alex Campbell-Hunt — Hoiho reaches land, 3pm, Hanover Hall.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

September 18: “Reggae Vibes” with Unkle Jimmy, Te Selektah, Laafta, and Jungle Fari, at The Crown Hotel.

September 19: The Tommy Gunners 20th anniversary celebration, with Chemical Damage, Serial Crush, Saurian, Sam Charlesworth and Grace Gemmell, 7.30pm, The Crown Hotel. Doors open 7pm.

September 19: The Broken Heartbreakers, on tour with 7th album Imagine If We Could Just Keep Driving, play live at Hanover Hall, 7.30pm. With support from Wānaka band Sloer.

September 20: Performers’ Club gathering, featuring local band Hashtag and other musicians, 2pm-4.30pm, Heff’s Hotel lounge bar, South Dunedin. All welcome.

September 20: Dunedin Folk Club presents Shields Meddings Trio, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

Stitched playwright, director and actor Ellie Swann, right, and her daughter, Wellington-based actor Laniet Swann, will present the show from September 17- 26 at the New Athenaeum Theatre. Photo: supplied

THEATRE & POETRY

September 17 and 18: Lunchtime theatre, Fugue by Rona Munro, directed by Caitlin Proctor, 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, 1pm on Friday, Allen Hall Theatre.

September 17-26: Moose of Fire Productions presents Stitched, a new play by Ellie Swann, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon.

September 18-20, 25-27: Taieri Dramatic Society presents Gone to Seed by Tim Hambleton, directed by Heidi McGregor, at Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel. Shows at 7pm and Sunday matinee at 2pm.

September 26-October 4: Dunedin Repertory Society Children’s Theatre presents Peter Pan, adapted from J.M. Barrie’s original story by Rebecca Glover and Dylan Shield, directed by Brent Caldwell, with music by Dylan Shield, performances at 11am and 2pm, The Playhouse, Albany St.

DANCE

September 17 and 24: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 17 and 24: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

September 22 and 24: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

September 17: Otago Masters Athletics AGM, 6.30pm, Caledonian meeting room.

September 18: Arthritis Support Group meeting, 1pm-2.30pm, Te Pai meeting room, South Dunedin Library, 148 King Edward St. All welcome.

September 19: Mosgiel Genealogy Group meeting, with guest speaker Judy Wright on “Festivals & Rituals of Cornwall”, 2pm, Methodist Church hall, Wickliffe St.

September 19: Dunedin Death Cafe meeting, open forum to discuss of death and dying, 3pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Pre-register on Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

September 22: History of Medicine and Science Lecture, Assoc Prof Susan Heydon on “Khunde Hospital, Nepal 1966-2026”, 5.15pm, Barnett Lecture Theatre, first floor, Dunedin Hospital, and on Zoom.

FILM

September 23: Dunedin Film Society screening of Fallen Angels (1995), directed by Wong Kar-Wai, 7.30pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

September 17: Age Concern Otago Talking Cafe, topic “What is AI, and what do I need to know about it?” with Sarah Bramhall, of Netsafe, 10am-noon, South Dunedin Community Hall. Registrations, phone (03) 479-3054.

September 17 and 24: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

September 17 and 24: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 18: Port Chalmers & District Lions Club with Terra Nova Sea Scouts Group host a fundraising Bingo night, 6.15pm, Harbour Hawks clubroom, Albertson Ave, Port Chalmers. Help support sea scouts to attend the NZ Scouts Jamboree.

September 19: Dunedin Spinners & Weavers Guild meeting, 10am-2pm, Dunedin

September 21 and 28: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

September 23 and 30: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

MUSIC GROUPS

September 17 and 24: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

September 18 and 25: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 18 and 25: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

September 18 and 25: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

September 18 and 25: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

September 20 and October 4: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125 5322.

September 22 and 29: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 4876-443.

September 22 and 29: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

September 22 and 29: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

September 22 and 29: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

September 18 and October 2: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

The Spiral of Castle Hill, by astrophotographer Tom Rae is among the images in the Rangi Tako Winterstellar Exhibition, on now at Otago Art Society until September 25.

EXHIBITIONS

September 17-November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

September 23 — October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until September 25: “Dunedinscapes”, works by Judy Smith, Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until September 25: “Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition”, a group show of astrophotography/night skies, at Otago Art Society, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until September 28: “Flowers in My Garden”, works by Liz Abbott, at Koru Gallery. A fundraiser for the Aotearoa2Gaza Mutual Aid Fund.

Until September 30: Art@Marinoto Cafe, Floral Portraits by Rod Eales, Mercy Hospital, Newington Ave.

Until October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

GARDEN EVENTS

September 17: Outram Garden Club meeting, with speaker on Ever Grow bags, 7.30pm, Outram Community Hall.

September 19: Valley Fest — Garden Tool Refurb Workshops, free hands-on workshops to give old tools a new life, 1.30pm and 3pm, Give to Grow Ōtepoti, 262 North Rd, North East Valley. Registrations needed.

GENERAL EVENTS

September 17 and 24: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

September 18-20: NZCAF National Schools Aerobics & Hip Hop Championships, Regent Theatre.

September 18 and 25: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

Until September 19: Com2Tech E-waste collection, 9.30am-4pm, at the Valley Project, 262 North Rd, North East Valley.

September 19: Spring Market, 11am-2pm, St Leonards King George Hall, 27 St Leonards Dr. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Pam Whipp on 022 131-2533.

September 20: Birds NZ Spring bird watching walk, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

September 21 and 28: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

September 21 and 28: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

September 22: Mosgiel Community Patrol fundraising Bingo Night, at Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St. Doors open 6pm, play starts 7pm. To book a table, contact 027 479 3089, or just turn up.

September 22 and 29: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

September 25-27: Rotary Club of Mosgiel book sale, Wingatui racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North. Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 9am-1pm.

October 3: Get-together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465 1516.