CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

August 21: Chamber Music NZ presents Dutch piano duo Lucas and Arthur Jussen playing works by Mozart, Schubert, Ravel and Stravinsky, 7.30pm, Glenroy Auditorium.

August 26: Lunchtime concert by Performance Students in Recital II, presenting vocal and instrumental works, 1pm, Marama Hall, University of Otago.

August 30: Gala recital by international tenor Simon O’Neill and Terence Dennis (piano), performing works by Schumann and Wagner, 3pm, Hanover Hall. A concert of German Masterworks in honour of the School of Performing Arts’ 100th anniversary

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

August 20: Luke Hurley and Dog Tucker, at The Crown Hotel.

August 21: Reggae Vibes with Unkle Jimmy, Te Selektah, Laafta, and Jungle Fari, at The Crown Hotel.

August 22: Minerva, Seek Help!, and Emily Esplin, at The Crown Hotel.

Dunedin actor Laura Wells as Yvonne Fouchet in "The Dinner Party". Photo: Andrew MacKay/Kea Photos

THEATRE & POETRY

August 20-21: Lunchtime Theatre performances of Just Macbeth by Andy Griffiths, directed by Maggie Holtham, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre, on campus.

August 20-30: The Globe Theatre presents The Dinner Party by Neil Simon, directed by Matt Brennan, most shows 7.30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm, the Globe, 100 London St.

August 27-28: Theatre Studies performances of Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, by Sam Steiner, directed by Eli Graham, 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, and 1pm on Friday, Allen Hall Theatre, on campus.

DANCE

August 20 and 27: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 20 and 27: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

August 25 and 27: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

August 20: Age Concern Otago presents a Talking Cafe event on “What is AI and what do I need to know about it?”, 10am-noon, South Dunedin Community Hall, 253 King Edward St.

August 21: Arthritis Support Group meeting, 1pm-2.30pm, Te Pae o Māhutoka meeting room, South Dunedin Library, King Edward St. All welcome. Note new venue.

August 25: History of Medicine talk by anaesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist Dr David Jones on “A brief history of intravenous anaesthesia”, 5.15pm, Barnett Lecture Theatre, first floor, Dunedin Hospital, and on Zoom.

August 25: Birds NZ monthly meeting, with speaker Quinn Berentson on “Giant eagles of New Zealand”, 7.30pm, Benham Seminar Room, 2nd floor, Department of Zoology, 340 Great King St. All welcome. Please arrive early as external door locks automatically.

August 26: Southern Heritage Trust “Visions for Dunedin” talk by Jonathan Howard, of Heritage NZ, on “The Rise and Fall of Seacliff”, 5.30pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library. Koha welcome.

August 26: The Gibson Talk by Emeritus Professor Peter Lineham, church historian, on “The Methodist approach to church structure”, 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, cnr Whitby and Galloway Sts. Koha. All welcome.

August 29: The Contentious Presbyterianism Forum with keynote speakers Jim Veitch and Niki Francis, along with Martin George Holmes, Mike Grimshaw, and Terry Pouono, plus Alofa Lale and Yvonne Wilkis, 10am-3pm, Frank Nichol Room, Knox College.

August 29: Dunedin Multicultural Council AGM, 3pm, South Dunedin Community Network rooms (SDCN), 51 Macandrew Rd, Dunedin. All are welcome.

FILM

Until August 30: Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival, screenings at the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas Dunedin.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

August 20 and 27: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

August 20 and 27: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 24 and 31: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

Starting August 24: Age Concern Otago “SilverTech” smartphone courses, held regularly in Dunedin and Mosgiel. Inquiries, phone (03) 479-3054, or email hp@ageconcernotago.co.nz

August 26: Age Concern Otago “Staying Safe” free driving workshop to help maintain safe driving practices and confidence, Mosgiel. Inquiries, phone (03) 479-3054, or email hp@ageconcernotago.co.nz

August 26 and September 2: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

The New Zealand Red Cross Choir entertains visitors to Toitū on Anzac Day. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

MUSIC GROUPS

August 20 and 27: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

August 21 and 28: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 17 and 24: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

August 24 and 31: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

August 24 and 31: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

August 25 and September 1: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 4876-443.

August 25 and September 1: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

August 25 and September 1: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

August 25 and September 1: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

September 4 and 18: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

EXHIBITIONS

Until August 23: “What Did People Do All Day?”, found-object sculptures by Nick Austin, alongside earlier works, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until August 30: “To See Takes Time”, works by Evan Woodruffe, Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until August 31: “Room to View”, new works by Anne Baldock, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until August 31: Art@Marinoto Cafe, “Painting for Purpose” watercolours by Rachel McCoubrey, fundraising for Fountain of Peace (Uganda), Mercy Hospital.

Until August 31: “Dresstories and Aotea’ula” works by Yuki Kihara, Milford Galleries Dunedin, 18 Dowling St. Artist talk 5.30pm, August 20.

September 5-January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens, and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until September 8: “Ravelled”, knitted works by Joan Hodge, curated by Vanessa Beck, White Box exhibition space, Dunedin Fringe Festival HQ, George St.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until September 16: “Whenua Feeling”, works by Noa Noa von Bassewitz at Blue Oyster Art Project Space, 16 Dowling St.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Ongoing: Friends of the Hocken Collections offers the public the chance to buy “Banks’ Florilegium”, prints of botanical engravings from Captain Cook’s first world voyage, 1768-71, as a fundraiser — 40% of sale proceeds go to the Hocken. For information, visit www.alecto-historical-editions.com

GARDEN EVENTS

August 22: Outram Garden Club meeting, with speaker from Dunedin Wildlife Rescue, 1.30pm, Outram Community Hall.

August 23: Heritage Roses Otago pot luck lunch, with speakers Clinton Chambers of Ōtepoti Garden Festival and Keep Dunedin Beautiful co-ordinator Kelsey Porter, 11.45am for noon start, Hopes Bowls Stadium, Tahuna Rd, St Kilda.

GENERAL EVENTS

August 20 and 27: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

August 21 and 28: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

August 24: Pātaka Ora free community dinner, welcoming anyone who would like a hot meal and company, from 5.30pm, Āraiteuru Marae dining hall, 24 Shetland St, Wakari.

August 24 and 31: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

August 24 and 31: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

August 25 and September 1: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

September 25-27: Rotary Club of Mosgiel Book Sale, Wingatui Racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North. Running Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 9am-1pm.

October 3: Get together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.