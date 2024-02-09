Wildfire risk triggers fire ban near Dunedin

The Strath Taieri zone is in a prohibited fire season.

Fears of wildfires sweeping through dried up vegetation have triggered a move to a prohibited fire season inland from Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said from 8am tomorrow, the Strath Taieri zone around Middlemarch will be under a prohibited fire season until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no open-air fires are allowed and all fire permits are suspended.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said hot, dry, and windy weather had dried up most of the vegetation in the area.

‘‘The Strath Taieri is predominantly grassland, with grey shrubland on hills and in gullies, and tussock on higher elevations, which are all prone to burning easily once dry and we expect vegetation to dry out further as the hot, windy conditions continue through summer and into autumn.

‘‘We also have a history of large, fast-moving fires in the area at this time of year and these are the conditions where wildfires start easily and can quickly get out of control.’’

Mr Marsh asked people remained cautious and did not carry out activities that posed a fire risk, such as mowing, welding and driving through long grass.

‘‘If you must mow your lawn or undertake any farm activity that’s likely to generate sparks, do it first thing in the morning when it is still cool.’’

Fenz said people could take simple measures to defend their land and property from fires, such as clearing flammable material from 10m around homes and buildings, moving firewood stacked against houses, clearing gutters of dried leaves and trimming trees and bushes.