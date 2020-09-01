Wintry blast expected for first day of spring

Photo: ODT files.

After a few days that reached 20degC, southerners can expect to wake up to a dusting of snow today.

Ironically, today is officially the first day of spring.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said rain was expected to spread over Southland and Otago last night and today, and snow would fall to 300m in the south and east, including the hill suburbs of Dunedin.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of just 7degC.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Canterbury foothills and inland ranges about and south of the Rakaia River, between 4am and 7pm today.

Up to 20cm was forecast to settle above 500m, and lesser amounts down to 300m.

It might disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. The cold might also cause stress for livestock, he said.

Snow is expected to affect the Lindis Pass (State Highway8) road until this afternoon.

Between 4cm and 8cm of snow may settle above 500m.

On the Crown Range Road, 2cm to 4cm of snow above 500m is expected to affect the road this morning.

Up to 3m of snow is forecast to affect the Milford Rd (SH94) above 500m early this morning.

