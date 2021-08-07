Wintry weather could bring snow

Keep your woollies at the ready — it appears winter is far from finished in the South.

MetService is forecasting possible snow to low levels tomorrow night and Monday morning in a ‘‘significant cold outbreak’’ in most parts of New Zealand.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a complex low pressure system was forecast to move east across central New Zealand tomorrow, followed by cold and strong south to southwest winds.

She said the weather system would bring rain and periods of snow as low as 200m to the Dunedin, Clutha, Central Otago, Queenstown and Wanaka areas.

Oamaru, Gore and Invercargill were not expected to be affected by snow.

‘‘At this point, we’re expecting cold weather with showers and snow on Sunday, but it’s not expected to be severe or heavy.’’

However, temperatures were likely to drop below 0degC in many inland areas.

Given it was calving and lambing time in the South, Ms Makgabutlane said it was important for farmers to prepare for the bitterly cold weather by keeping stock in sheltered areas.

Roads and passes might also be affected, she said.

‘‘We will be looking at possible road snow warnings, so people should keep an eye on the MetService website for any updates that are issued.’’

During Tuesday and Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure was expected to move across much of New Zealand, she said.

