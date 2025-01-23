Woman allegedly attacked flatmate with golf club

Photo: ODT files

A woman was arrested outside her South Dunedin flat yesterday after allegedly attacking her flatmate with a golf club, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were called to a South Dunedin address at about 8pm after a person at the property reported being assaulted by their flatmate using a golf club.

When police arrived, they saw belongings strewn all over the street under an open window on the property.

A 24-year-old woman living at the property had allegedly thrown her flatmate's clothing out the first floor window, smashing multiple items in the process.

She was arrested at the property and was charged with assaulting a person with a weapon and wilful damage.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The flatmate had no reported injuries, Sgt Lee said.

