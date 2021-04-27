Woman critical after being hit by car in Dunedin

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 59-year-old male driver was driving on Hanover St when he stopped to reverse into a car park approximately four cars behind him.

The driver struck the 71-year-old woman while she was crossing the road.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There had been no update on her condition since.