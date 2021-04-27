Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Woman critical after being hit by car in Dunedin

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 59-year-old male driver was driving on Hanover St when he stopped to reverse into a car park approximately four cars behind him.

    The driver struck the 71-year-old woman while she was crossing the road.

    She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    There had been no update on her condition since. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter