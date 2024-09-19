Work to clear SH88 landslip

Photo: NZTA/WAKA KOTAHI

Work will be carried out to fix a slip affecting Dunedin's State Highway 88 on Friday.

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday night after the slip blocked part of the highway near Blanket Bay Rd in St Leonards.

Dirt and foliage from the road was cleared at the time and properties in the vicinity checked for stability and were deemed secure.

The work would begin at 9am on Friday.

There would be intermittent stop/go traffic management, with temporary speed limits in place while the area was cleared.

Road users should plan ahead for up to 10-minute delays.