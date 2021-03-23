Work from three southern pupils on tour with exhibition

Columba College pupil Amaya Leslie’s design. Photo: Amaya Leslie.

Three former southern secondary school artists have had their creations selected for the 2021 Top Art Exhibition.

The annual touring art exhibition features a selection of the NCEA level 3 portfolios that achieved excellence in visual art in 2020.

Five streams are covered — design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

A design by Columba College pupil Amaya Leslie, a print by Fiordland College pupil Joshua Pearson, and a digital sculpture by Otago Girls’ High School pupil Sylvia Otley all feature in the exhibition.

Fiordland College pupil Joshua Pearson’s print. Photo" Joshua Pearson.

The Top Art Exhibition is now at Blue Mountain College, in Tapanui, and will next appear at Southland Girls' High School (March 23-25), Wakatipu High School (March 29-April 2), Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra (April 5-16), Dunedin School of Art (May 24-June 4) and Waitaki Girls' High School (June 7-11).

Portfolios from 67 young artists who achieved excellence in NCEA level 3 visual arts last year will be on display in one of two tours — one travelling around the north of the country and the other around the south.

New Zealand Qualifications Authority chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum said the Top Art exhibition was an opportunity for pupils to celebrate their achievement with family, friends and teachers.

It also provided an opportunity for secondary pupils and teachers to gain an understanding of what was required to achieve excellence at level 3.

Otago Girls’ High School pupil Sylvia Otley’s digital sculpture. Photo: Sylvia Otley.

Ultimately, it allowed members of the public to see the high-quality art being created in schools, he said.

"Students created outstanding work in such a challenging year, and we have selected just a small sample of what was produced at this level in schools across the country."

The exhibitions will be visiting galleries, schools and community centres around New Zealand until September.

