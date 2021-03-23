Work from three southern pupils on tour with exhibition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual touring art exhibition features a selection of the NCEA level 3 portfolios that achieved excellence in visual art in 2020.
Five streams are covered — design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.
A design by Columba College pupil Amaya Leslie, a print by Fiordland College pupil Joshua Pearson, and a digital sculpture by Otago Girls’ High School pupil Sylvia Otley all feature in the exhibition.
Portfolios from 67 young artists who achieved excellence in NCEA level 3 visual arts last year will be on display in one of two tours — one travelling around the north of the country and the other around the south.
New Zealand Qualifications Authority chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum said the Top Art exhibition was an opportunity for pupils to celebrate their achievement with family, friends and teachers.
It also provided an opportunity for secondary pupils and teachers to gain an understanding of what was required to achieve excellence at level 3.
"Students created outstanding work in such a challenging year, and we have selected just a small sample of what was produced at this level in schools across the country."
The exhibitions will be visiting galleries, schools and community centres around New Zealand until September.