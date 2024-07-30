Workers must master AI to stay relevant: researcher

University of Otago economics researcher Dr Murat Ungor recommends workers master artificial intelligence. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The rise of the machines is coming, but there is no need for them to dominate humanity in the way lovers of the Terminator movies might think.

University of Otago economics researcher Dr Murat Ungor said as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation became more sophisticated, the technologies would increasingly require humans who could understand, use and manage them effectively.

His research found if highly skilled workers mastered AI tools now, they would have a competitive edge in the future job market.

"All these industrial robots and AI is replacing most low-skilled labour.

"The missing link is the high-skilled workers — are they also going to replace them?

"The answer is we have a chance to upskill ourselves.

"There are lots of things that we can do so that we can be a better companion to AI and we can learn from it with the technology that it provides.

"If we study all these technologies, learn how they work, we can create better versions, we can increase our knowledge and it will be beneficial to society."

The one thing humans had over machines was adaptability, Dr Ungor said.

By strategically reskilling the workforce and fostering a deep understanding of AI technologies, people could ensure human capital not only survived but thrived alongside automation.

"Think about all the people who lost to machines while they were playing chess.

"Now they practise by playing against computers and they became better chess players.

"It shows we can actually learn from the machines, with the machines."

It exemplified how AI could be a powerful tool to reskill and upskill workers for the future.

Those who embraced AI-based education earlier would potentially have a window of opportunity to command higher wages and stay competitive before the premium associated with those skills decreased as a larger pool of AI-skilled workers entered the job market.

The results highlighted a clear call to action for New Zealand’s education and training landscape.

"Educational institutions, from primary to tertiary, should undergo a shift to equip young New Zealanders with a broad and adaptable skill set."

Policymakers and educational institutions should invest in a revamped education system that incorporated AI fundamentals, machine learning and data analysis into curriculums, while still fostering critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration skills.

"This is one way of increasing your chances in the job market and also achieve greater innovation and productivity potential for both individuals and companies."