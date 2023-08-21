World champion crowned

Sarah Wadsworth, 8, demonstrates her world champion disc golf style at a coaching workshop at Chingford Park in Dunedin yesterday. Looking on are (from left) Indy Easson, Milee Smith, Brianna Nally, all 10, all of Dunedin, sisters Sophia, 10, and Lucy Hansen, 8, of Te Anau. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The under-8 disc golf world champion Sarah Wadsworth was hard at work honing her craft at Chingford Park yesterday.

Sarah and her father Paul Wadsworth were visiting Dunedin from her home in Christchurch for a training session with fellow young disc golf players.

Sarah, who is ranked No 1 in the world for 8-10 year olds, was crowned the girls’ U8 world champion last month at the PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Peoria, Illinios.

This comes after she set a world record throw of 62.07m, the longest for her age.

The celebrations started as soon as she boarded her flight back to New Zealand, trophy in hand.

Her dad and trainer Mr Wadsworth said when the pair got on the plane, Sarah gave the trophy to the flight attendant for safekeeping.

"When we were taxiing to take off the flight attendant said we would like to congratulate Sarah on her world cup win.

"Everybody in the plane shouted ‘yay’."

Sarah began playing a year and a-half ago.

Her favourite thing about the sport was "having fun with her family and friends", she said.

It was good to compete against people her own age.

"I usually play against my dad or my friend, and some friends in Dunedin who are way older than me.

"So it was fun playing with girls my own age," she said.

Her school had a ceremony before she left for the United States, which made bringing home the win even more special.

"They gave me an award for throwing the world record, and all sung to me as I left the school."

Watercooled Sports owner Craig Latta said it was great to see Sarah helping "grow the sport for girls".

"When you go to the tournaments probably 90% of the players are men, so it is important to get more girls playing the sport,

"It is a sport for everyone ... there is nobody who can’t play disc golf."

