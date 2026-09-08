The usual well-organised chaos and joy is filling Dunedin’s Edgar Centre this week as the 33rd annual Otago Polyfest takes place. For five days the venue will ring with singing, dancing, laughter and tautoko as about 9000 rangatahi from 40 schools, early learning centres and community groups across the region take to the stage to celebrate polynesian music, language and culture. Proud parents, caregivers, teachers and whānau were out in force on Tuesday morning for the turn of early childhood centres. People online have praised the performances, atmosphere, organisation and volunteer teams helping manage the event, which continues until Friday following a large opening night show on Monday. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery