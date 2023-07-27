Yachties rescued off Otago Harbour

A Coastguard Dunedin vessel and a fishing boat crew battled wild weather to save a stricken yacht off the coast of Otago Harbour tonight.

Coastguard president Blair Olsen said they were alerted to the yacht about 5pm and found it about 4km southeast of the harbour entrance.

The yacht appeared to have engine trouble and was not able to reach the harbour without assistance, he said.

The initial aim was to tow the yacht and its two passengers into Otago Harbour, but the weather conditions made it too dangerous to attempt.

‘‘The conditions were pretty testing - there were five-metre swells and the wind was gusting to 40 knots [74kmh].’’

So the two passengers were uplifted from the yacht and a fishing boat from Dunedin was sent to tow the stricken boat back into the harbour.

No-one was injured during the incident.

