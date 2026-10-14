SUBSCRIBERDunedinYou don’t become a surf lifesaver ‘expecting honours and accolades’St Clair Surf Life Saving Club members Stuart McLachlan (left) and Bevan Andrews have been awarded 50-year badges at the Toyota Financial Services Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence, for their contributions to surf lifesaving. Absent: Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club member Dave McPhee. Photo: Peter McIntoshJohn LewisWednesday, October 14, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO