Youths take joyride in allegedly stolen vehicles

A pair of youths were out on an afternoon joyride in two allegedly stolen vehicles when they were caught by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called about a pair of teenagers who had stolen two vehicles and taken them on joyrides around the city.

Starting in the late afternoon on Friday, the pair first entered a hardware store in Andersons Bay and allegedly stole a screwdriver.

They headed to Bridgman St, Kensington, where the teens stole a Nissan Tiida.

The pair allegedly took the Tiida on a city-wide joyride, before dumping the car and stealing a Toyota Vitz from the Green Island area.

After driving around in the Vitz, they dumped it in the Andersons Bay area, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called and located the pair at about 5.45pm.

‘‘They’ve been spoken to and followed up with by Youth Aid due to their ages,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

At midnight on Saturday, police arrested a 32-year-old man in Maitland St and charged him with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and driving while disqualified.

He received a stolen Honda Civic on April 17, and stole a second Honda Civic on April 24.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

