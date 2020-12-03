Global Insight: Foreign Minister a fit for PM's plan

- Watch the full video below

Jacinda Ardern’s choice of Foreign Minister fits with the Prime Minister’s aspiration to play "a prominent role" on the global stage.

Professor Robert Patman made the assertion on Global Insight this week.

The international relations specialist says Ardern wants to build on growing international admiration. Selecting Nanaia Mahuta as Minister of Foreign Affairs is calculated to aid that goal, he believes.

"I think Jacinda Ardern has selected someone as Foreign Minister who she thinks she can work closely with, and jointly with, in major international initiatives," Prof Patman says.