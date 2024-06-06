Global Insight: Mexico president tipped to shine

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Similarities between Claudia Sheinbaum and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggest Mexico’s first female president could have a big impact on the world stage, Prof Robert Patman says.
Speaking on Global Insight, the University of Otago international relations specialist compares Sheinbaum to the high-profile Ardern and says the election of the first female president of Mexico in its 200-year history is important domestically and globally.
‘‘I think it's of huge significance. This is a clear break from the past for Mexico,’’ Prof Patman says.
‘‘She has the potential to be a significant international leader.’’
‘‘Jacinda Ardern broke a few glass ceilings in this country, and I think it's fair to say that Sheinbaum [does the same], and even more so, in Mexico.’’
Mexico and New Zealand take a similar multilateral approach to foreign affairs. That approach might be strengthened by Sheinbaum, Prof Patman says.
‘‘With Claudia Sheinbaum as president, we may actually see a a relatively young international leader who is going to add considerable impetus to multilateralism at a time when it's been under strain and when we've seen the the growth of great power rivalry and unilateralism internationally.
‘‘So, it could make quite a big difference to geopolitics in the world.’’
On this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also details Sheinbaum’s background, reacts to the suggestion the 61-year-old might be a puppet of the outgoing president Lopez Obrador, outlines the tensions between Mexico and the United States and discusses Mexico’s struggle to contain violence and corruption.