'NZ must address injustice here and abroad'

Five years after the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks we need to do more to counter the spread of hate and division, at home and in places like Gaza, Prof Robert Patman says.

Speaking on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the horrific terror attack on two mosques by a lone gunman, which killed 51 people, Prof Patman said we must build up societal resilience to narratives of hate and division.

That meant addressing injustices in New Zealand and overseas.

The University of Otago international relations specialist said he was disappointed by how quiet New Zealand has been on the Gaza conflict.

‘‘We should be saying to the United States: "Please rethink, because you are contributing to a situation that will lead to further extremism’.’’

The war erupted last year after fighters from Hamas killed 1200 people in a lightning October 7 attack on Israel and took 253 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 31,184 Palestinians and injured 72,889, according to Gaza authorities.

Speaking on Global Insight, Prof Patman also discussed changes and initiatives that have come from the March 15, 2019, atrocity in Christchurch.

bruce.munro@odt.co.nz

- Additional reporting Reuters