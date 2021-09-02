Global Insight: Myanmar 'on brink of civil war'

Watch highlights here:

The stakes are rising in Myanmar, as the country edges closer to civil war.

Seven months after a military coup, there is a growing split between older supporters of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and younger democracy supporters who are forming alliances with ethnic armed groups, international affairs specialist Professor Robert Patman tells Global Insight.

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Yangon on July 7 against the military coup and to mark the anniversary of 1962 student protests against the country's first junta. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At the same time, increasing Russian and Chinese involvement in Myanmar could spur the international community to consider its response.

"It is a delicately balanced situation. It is teetering on civil war," Prof Patman says.

