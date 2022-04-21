Global Insight: NZ 'must send clear message' over Solomons pact

China's security pact with the Solomon Islands lends urgency to the call for New Zealand to highlight the difference between a ‘‘rules-based’’ approach and a ‘‘might is right’’ approach to global politics, Professor Robert Patman says.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: Getty Images

Speaking on Global Insight, the University of Otago foreign affairs specialist said it was high time New Zealand used its strong international position to champion a declaration on the need for the international rules-based order.

Prof Patman called on New Zealand to mobilise support among small and middle powers to give ‘‘a clear message on the sort of world we want to live in’’.

‘‘A world that respects human rights, the rule of law domestically, the right of democratic self-determination and the rejection of the ‘might is right’ approach to global politics.

‘‘By making this declaration, New Zealand is distinguishing its approach to Pacific Island states, like the Solomon Islands, from that of authoritarian states, like China, which have a top-down, hierarchical view of global politics.’’

Prof Patman also explained the background to the China-Solomon Islands security pact and addressed the concern China might establish a military base on the island it has leased from the Pacific nation.

