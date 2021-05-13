Thursday, 13 May 2021

Global Insight: US needs to put more pressure on Israel

    By Bruce Munro
    "In terms of military power, this is the supermarket versus the corner shop," Prof Robert Patman says of the deadly conflict between Israel's military and Palestinian militants that has, this week, killed dozens of people, most Palestinian.

    While the Palestinians are not without fault, the United States primarily needs to put more pressure on Israel, Prof Patman told Global Insight.

     

     

