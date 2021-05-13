Global Insight: US needs to put more pressure on Israel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
- See full interview below
"In terms of military power, this is the supermarket versus the corner shop," Prof Robert Patman says of the deadly conflict between Israel's military and Palestinian militants that has, this week, killed dozens of people, most Palestinian.
While the Palestinians are not without fault, the United States primarily needs to put more pressure on Israel, Prof Patman told Global Insight.