Virus could be game-changer for climate politics: Prof

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Watch full video below
Covid-19 could be a game-changer for climate change politics, Professor Robert Patman says.
The international relations specialist says the pandemic has made the public and politicians acutely aware of the benefits of international co-operation and listening to expert advice.
This could prove decisive for post-pandemic approaches to climate change challenges, Prof Patman says.