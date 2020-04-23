Thursday, 23 April 2020

Virus could be game-changer for climate politics: Prof

    By Bruce Munro
    Covid-19 could be a game-changer for climate change politics, Professor Robert Patman says.

    The international relations specialist says the pandemic has made the public and politicians acutely aware of the benefits of international co-operation and listening to expert advice.

    This could prove decisive for post-pandemic approaches to climate change challenges, Prof Patman  says.

