The revamp of Market St in central Blenheim has kept shoppers away over winter, but two local organisations have joined forces in a bid to entice people back.

Business Trust Marlborough has teamed with World Travellers Blenheim to offer a major prize of $4000 travel to one lucky shopper in thye town centre.

Random spot prizes will also awarded to shoppers throughout a special ‘Shop and Win’ promotion.

For every purchase over $20 made between September 28 and December 20, shoppers get an entry into the competition for each $20 spent in that one transaction.

Competition organiser and deputy chair of Business Trust Marlborough Beth Barnes says the more people spend, the more entries they get as every spend over $100 gets a bonus entry.

She encourages people to plan their Christmas shopping with participating town centre shops to make the most of their chances to win.

“It’s 88 days until Christmas on the day this promotion starts – so it’s an excellent opportunity to get into town, have a look at the revamped town centre, and get some shopping done.

“Then you’ll be in to win a fantastic prize that you can put forward to an amazing trip next year.”

Beth says Business Trust Marlborough’s purpose was to support businesses and business owners to be successful, and this promotion is part of that.

“Some businesses in the Blenheim town centre have found it tough while the revamp of Market Street happened, and we want to help those businesses as much as possible by encouraging people to shop with them.”