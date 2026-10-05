The Senior Citizen’s Club in Blenheim has closed its doors as dwindling support forces it into liquidation.

For almost eight decades, it has been a place of friendship and support for Blenheim’s older generations.

But last week, the club doors closed for good and plans to sell the High Street building are underway.

With the building and site set to sell for about the $1million mark, other community groups will benefit.

President Shirley Johnstone says other community groups have already been approached about the possible windfall.

“The proceeds will go to non-profit organisations in Marlborough that have been nominated.”

The decision was finalised at the Club’s final Annual General Meeting last week followed by an afternoon tea for members.

Shirley says she is sad to see the closure of the once vibrant hub but there was no choice as numbers dropped to about 20 members.

She adds people retiring later in life is partially to blame for the club’s gradual demise.

“Seniors are working longer these days and therefore are not seeking out companionship as young as they once were.

“By the time they get to us most of them are too old or frail to take on the responsibility of committees and what that entails.”

The friendship group was for people aged 50 years plus who got together twice a month. With a yearly cost of just $10 to join, members enjoyed a range of activities including guest speakers, Housie and afternoon tea.

The regular catch ups were a chance to meet up with friends, have a laugh and enjoy the company of others.

It is the sense of camaraderie which made it such a friendly place to be, Shirley says.

“It was a sad decision, but people understand and were resigned to the decision.

“There was nothing else we could do but it’s good to know other groups may benefit.”