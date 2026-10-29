A five-generation Marlborough farming family has unveiled plans to develop a multi-million-dollar golf course and recreation hub.

The Bishell family, owners of Caythorpe Family Estate near Blenheim, have revealed they will create a sports-focused recreation and hospitality hub on their estate.

Named Caythorpe Green, the development is being done in partnership with Heller Golf, the company behind Christchurch's Sir Bob Charles Golf Centre.

The attraction will include a multi-use driving range, indoor golf simulators, elite coaching and club fitting, a golf retail store, and a casual bar and bistro.

Self-professed golf fans and estate owners Simon and Scott Bishell say the move reflects a broader requirement for land diversification.

“We love golf and Marlborough desperately lacks a driving range and dedicated golf retail outside of the traditional golf club.

“It’s been a long process; we started thinking about this two years ago. It takes time to get all the numbers and do the due diligence.”

Caythorne Green is set to open in 2028 and will offer all year round, weather proof attractions. Photo: Supplied.

The development, which has been kept under wraps for two years, marks the latest chapter for the five-generation-old Caythorpe Family Estate. The working heritage farm was established in 1880, and over the centuries evolved into horticulture and winemaking.

Simon says the family’s vision is one of legacy and stewardship while also ensuring the farm and family’s wellbeing is future proofed.

‘We’re just the custodians of the land; we’ll look after it and hopefully pass it onto the next generation in an even better state than we found it,” he explains.

Heller Golf CEO Dave Saunders. Photo: Supplied.

Heller Golf CEO Dave Saunders says Caythorpe is as an opportunity to invest in the thriving Marlborough region and the long-term future of golf.

“What makes Caythorpe Green exciting is the combination of high-tech golf, hospitality and the Marlborough vineyard setting,” Dave says.

“We are creating a venue that locals will be proud to have on their doorstep, visitors want to experience, and golfers of all ages and abilities can enjoy the game.”

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor has welcomed the news, saying the move will help boost tourism expenditure and encourage more off-season visitors.

“Caythorpe Green will be a great asset for Marlborough, bringing together recreation, hospitality and family-friendly experiences in one destination. It will create new opportunities for local businesses, attract visitors year-round, and give residents another place to connect and enjoy.

“It’s wonderful to see a Marlborough family investing in the region’s future.”

Simon Bishell believes his ancestors would be proud of Caythorpe as it stands today. Photo: Supplied.

David Bishell immigrated to New Zealand in 1876 with his wife Mary and three young children in search of a better life. In 1880 he purchased 50 hectares of farmland west of Blenheim and named it Caythorpe after his home village in Lincolnshire, England.

Five generations later and Caythorpe is still 100 per cent family owned. Simon says he believes David would support their vision.

“David was a very innovative, strong thinker who did a lot of hard work himself. I like to think he’d be reasonably satisfied with Caythorpe as it stands today.”

Caythorpe Green is set to open in 2028.