More than 200 people attended an open day at a Marlborough eco-village and campground as it prepares for a new summer season.

The guests wandered around the Mistletoe Bay Eco-Village and Campground last Sunday, exploring the site and taking part in some of the outdoor education activities that educator Richard de Hamel runs for school camps.

There was also a barbecue with sausages and burgers donated by The Local Butcher.

Mistletoe Bay Eco-Village and Campground is at Onahau Bay in Queen Charlotte Sound, a 15-minute boat ride from Picton.

Primarily operating as a school campground, it is open to the public as well, and is a popular summer holiday destination for families.

Mistletoe Bay Charitable Trust chairman Sean Walsh welcomed everyone to the bay, and introduced them to new site managers Bruce and Zeph Morgan.

He said Mistletoe Bay exists because the community decided it should exist.

“The facilities around you were created through an extraordinary combination of generosity, donated money, donated time and a huge amount of volunteer effort — alongside the leadership and support of our Department of Conservation partners, our founder Simon Heath, and the wider founding trustees.

“So there is a pretty important responsibility that comes with this place. We need to make sure that generosity keeps having an impact.”

The campground had faced significant challenges in recent years, including the impact of COVID and the closure of Kenepuru Road for more than two years.

However, Sean said the trust was “incredibly grateful” to welcome Marlborough Tour Company as our new Platinum Sponsor.

This was more than a sponsorship that appears on a sign, he said. It was a partnership between organisations that have a very natural connection — both deeply connected to the Marlborough Sounds, tourism, outdoor experiences, conservation and, importantly, the community.

“I want to acknowledge the Burkhart family — Dennis and Barbara, plus Trevor and Cathy — and thank them for the commitment they have shown to this region and now to Mistletoe Bay.

"And I also want to acknowledge the people behind the scenes who are already bringing real energy, expertise and capability to this partnership — particularly Kristie Cook and the wider MTC operational team.”